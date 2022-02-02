All Ladiga Trail extension land belongs to city now

The city of Anniston now owns all of the land required to build the Chief Ladiga Trail extension that will extend the hiking and biking route from Mike Tucker Park in north Anniston southward to the city’s multimodal station on West 4th Street.
“Having the property is monumental,” said city economic development director Toby Bennington Wednesday afternoon.
The city put out a press release announcing that it had finalized the purchase of the final one and four-tenths miles from Norfolk Southern Railway.
City officials have been working for years to extend the Ladiga Trail, which runs through Calhoun County on what was once a railroad bed into the middle of Anniston. The remaining seven miles of trail to be paved include a scenic bridge over Cane Creek and a large railroad truss bridge near Anniston Middle School.
Bennington said the purchase of the property represents the culmination of a lot of hard work from a lot of people.
“This has been a very monumental process that I can’t even begin to explain all the details that have gone into it. We owe great thanks to the Federal Highway Administration and to the Alabama Department of Transportation as well,” Bennington said.
He declined to give a timeline of when the trail might be finished but said there is a lot of work still to be done.
“The city is in ownership of the property via the quitclaim deed, so we are proceeding with finalizing our agreement working with the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Department of Transportation for our new engineering consultants that are coming on board,” he said.
Bennington said the engineering firm will begin the preliminary engineering that includes trail design through the established corridor, bridge inspections and stormwater studies.
“It’s a micro, micro version of a road project — you're building an eight- to ten-foot path,” Bennington said.
Bennington foresees downtown Anniston becoming a destination once the trail is complete, something that will spur economic development.
“You're obviously going to be bringing more people into downtown and that is what draws business interest, when you create a destination place which we are furthering,” he said.
The Chief Ladiga Trail was the first Rails to Trails project in the state of Alabama, according to the city website. The trail runs 33 miles from Anniston to Piedmont, and extends another 63 miles beyond the Georgia state line as it connects to that state’s Silver Comet Trail, making Ladiga part of the longest rails-to-trails project in all of the United States, according to Alabama.travel, the state’s tourism website.
Patrick Wigley, owner of Wig’s Wheels, a downtown bicycle shop, has previously said that the Chief Ladiga Trail extension is the reason he set up shop in Anniston.
“Hell, yeah, that’s great — so when can we start digging?” an exuberant Wigley said Wednesday afternoon when he found out the city owned all of the property to complete the trail.
“I think that’s what this town has been waiting for. It's one of the biggest things to turn it around, if not the biggest thing,” Wigley said.
Wigley said Anniston already has amenities that cyclists want and need.
“Look at Jacksonville and Piedmont. From a cyclist's perspective when they run into the towns they love the ambiance, they love the people, they love the experience but they don’t love the fact that they don’t have some of the businesses to go to,” he said.
“They don’t have restaurants convenient to the trail, they don't have hotels convenient to the trail, they don’t have a bike shop convenient to the trial, a brewery,” Wigley said, “My point is we have business in place already that can cater to the rider that the other towns don't necessarily have.”
Wigley said the trail will change the face of Anniston.
“We’re going to have all these people downtown and we’re going to have to figure out what to do with them, now it will be an opportunity to either we’re wrong or we’re right and I feel wholeheartedly that we’re right,” Wigley said.
Wigley said Anniston is unique in having the Coldwater Mountain bike trails and the mountain bike trails at McClellan, both of which attract cyclists to the city.
“The coolest thing about it is that Anniston is right in the middle of it all,” Wigley said.