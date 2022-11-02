All-day session to help Alzheimer’s caregivers

Those caring for Alzheimer’s patients may attend the annual Caregiver’s Conference “Caregiving Around the Click,” from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The event takes place at Jacksonville State University McClellan Campus, 100 Gamecock Drive.
The event is free and open to the family and friends of patients and to professional caregivers. Breakfast and lunch are provided. CEU’s will be issued to professionals in the field of caregiving. Dr. Rita Jablonski from the Brain Again and Memory Clinic at University Hospitals at Birmingham. For information, call 256-237-6741 ex. 122.