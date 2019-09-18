Traffic on Interstate 20 may be slowed this weekend as, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation examines the bridge deck between mile markers 191 and 192, near the interchange with U.S. 431.
Department spokeswoman Linda Corbett said Wednesday that workers plan to check if any repairs are needed to the concrete or asphalt on the bridge. According to Corbett, the construction is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and end at sundown each day.
Corbett said workers plan to repair one lane at a time, starting in the outside westbound lane. Traffic should still flow through the area, Corbett said, but the repairs will probably cause some congestion.
A news release from the department urged drivers to consider taking alternate routes, observe work zone speed limits and be cautious while in the area.