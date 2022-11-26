 Skip to main content
Alabama wins but fans talking about 'Cadillac'

Iron fans

The family and friends of Jacksonville’s Joe and Carla Endfinger, right, gathered from different ends of the county to meet in the middle at Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar. From left, they are Ethan Endinger, Staci Outlaw, Crystal Patterson and Zach Smith.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Alabama and Auburn fans seem to have preferred to stay home and watch today’s Iron Bowl, as no crowds gathered at either Anniston’s Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar or Struts of Oxford as the game progressed.

There were some fans, though, who chose to watch the game at Rack & Roll, with some arriving at about noon and enjoying each other’s company until the game started at 2:30 p.m.