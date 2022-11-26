Alabama wins but fans talking about 'Cadillac'

Alabama and Auburn fans seem to have preferred to stay home and watch today’s Iron Bowl, as no crowds gathered at either Anniston’s Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar or Struts of Oxford as the game progressed.
There were some fans, though, who chose to watch the game at Rack & Roll, with some arriving at about noon and enjoying each other’s company until the game started at 2:30 p.m.
The largest group to gather around a table near the billiard tables was friends and family of Joe and Carla Endinger of Jacksonville. The couple were Alabama fans. With them was Staci Outlaw, an Auburn fan from Lincoln who is related to none other than Carnell Lamar “Cadillac” Williams, the interim (and possible next) coach at Auburn. A popular former player at Auburn, Williams once was a star of Etowah County High School’s Blue Devils. He was on fans’ minds Saturday.
“I met him when he was a kid,” said Outlaw, “and I’ve met him a couple of times since then.”
Joe offered a comment about Cadillac.
“He would be good for Auburn since he’s a former player,” he said. “He’s a player’s coach and seems to be doing a good job as an interim.”
He had a claim to fame, too. His stepson once played against Cadillac in high school.
Endinger’s family members and Outlaw took each of the team’s good plays and touchdowns in stride with minimum ribbing on either side.
At another table before the half were Jennifer Huskey and Keith Galeana who thought about watching the game elsewhere, but they were already at Rack & Roll.
“We wanted to get out of the house,” said Huskey.
“And since we were already here, we stayed, even though we were not sure we wanted to,” Endfinger said.
After the half, at Struts, James Baker of Oxford sat at a table he claims during ballgames. He also commented on Cadillac, even though he, too, is an Alabama fan.
“I think Cadillac Williams showed great effort, and he showed up at the game today,” said Baker. “He has taken a group of guys and given them motivation. Cadillac could take Auburn to higher levels if he becomes the head coach.”
As the game neared the end, Baker showed his projected scores. He pointed to a napkin where he had written that Auburn would score 28 points and Alabama would score 56. He wasn’t too far off. Auburn scored 27, one point lower than Baker’s prediction, and Alabama scored 49, one touchdown lower than he predicted they would score.
The game ended with no cliffhanger, as in years past. Alabama won on the scoreboard, as predicted, but in terms of generating fan interest and chatter, that winner was arguably Cadillac Williams.