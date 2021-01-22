Alabama unemployment hits post-pandemic low

Unemployment in Alabama dropped to a post-pandemic low of 3.9 percent in December, according to figures released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor, though inside Anniston’s city limits the jobless rate remained at a relatively high 7 percent.
“This is the lowest unemployment rate Alabama has seen since the pandemic began, and I’m glad to see us close out 2020 on a good note,” state labor secretary Fitzgerald Washington was quoted as saying in a press release. “While we are pleased to see our rate continue to drop, we know there is still a lot more work to be done.”
The state’s economy added 6,200 jobs in December. Job growth isn’t uncommon in the holiday season, when retailers add jobs to meet the demand of the shopping season.
December wasn’t just any holiday season though, with the nation recovering from the economic impact of COVID-19 restrictions while also facing a surge in new coronavirus cases.
State officials eased occupancy restrictions on stores in November, a move criticized by some as the wrong move in fighting the virus but praised by retailers concerned about a weak shopping season.
December’s 3.9 percent unemployment rate would be considered good in almost any economy, though it’s still higher than the 2.7 percent the state posted in December 2019. Total number of jobs in the state was down roughly 34,000 from the number the year before, a sign of the pandemic’s lingering effects.
Calhoun County saw 4.4 percent employment in December, but within Anniston city limits, the number was a relatively high 7 percent. In December 2019, unemployment in the city at 3.6 percent.
Restaurants and hotels remain the hardest hit, state numbers show. Calhoun County in December had 2,600 fewer jobs in December, compared to December 2019. The biggest chunk of that was in the “leisure and hospitality” sector, which includes restaurants.
At Community Enabler Developer, an Anniston-based nonprofit that helps people with food, utility bills and other costs, director Maudine Holloway says things don’t seem to have improved.
“No, they’re worse,” Holloway said.
She said many of her clients were working in fast food before the pandemic, and are still out of work. The recent round of stimulus, adding up to about $600 per person, helped. But by the time it came, Holloway said, many unemployed people were months behind on various bills.
“Twelve hundred dollars sounds like a whole lot,” she said. “But once you pay your rent and your utilities there isn’t that much left,” she said.
Nonprofits such as Community Enabler have been hurt in recent months by their inability to hold in-person fundraising events, but Holloway said Community Enabler saw a surge of donations before and just after Christmas, sometimes from unexpected donors.
“In this community, we have our problems, but we have our goodness, too,” she said.
The latest numbers are a snapshot from mid-December, and it’s not entirely clear where the economy has trended since the holiday season. The Labor Department reported 14,084 initial jobless claims statewide on the week ending Jan. 9, and 11,983 initial jobless claims last week.
They’re the highest numbers the state has seen since August.