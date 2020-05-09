‘Ahmaud!’: Local residents hold socially distanced protest over Georgia shooting

Marcus Dunn stood on the steps of New Harvest Christian Center and counted: one, two, three. When the response wasn’t loud enough, he counted again.
“One, two, three: Ahmaud!” he shouted. This time, the shouts were louder, and the honks of car horns also filled the air.
Dunn was among dozens of Anniston-area residents who showed up at the Saks church Saturday for a rally in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old black jogger who was shot dead in February in Brunswick, Ga., after two armed white men apparently pursued him on his run.
Gregory and Travis McMichael, a father and son, were arrested Thursday on murder charges in connection with Arbery’s death. That arrest occurred only after nationwide outcry over a recently released cell phone video of the shooting.
Initial police reports said the two suspected Arbery of involvement in a string of burglaries, according to accounts in the media, though neither of the two men were law enforcement officers at the time of the shooting.
For many black Annistonians, the case fit a disturbingly familiar pattern. James Patterson, pastor of New Harvest and the organizer of the rally, said it reminded him of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed Florida teen shot to death by George Zimmerman in 2012. Zimmerman was acquitted on both murder and manslaughter charges.
Patterson said he organized the rally before arrests were made in the Georgia case, but he said there’s still a need for protest.
“Even though the prosecution was brought against them, we want to make sure they carry through to conviction,” Patterson said.
It was a protest made for the coronavirus age, combining the rhetorical fire of the civil rights movement with the awkwardness of a Zoom office meeting. Speakers wore masks and stood widely spaced on a sidewalk. Many attendees drove up and listened from their cars. Prayer and song sometimes gave way to struggles with computer equipment, set up for viewers of the livestream.
“Even during a pandemic, we need people to come out and speak,” said Anniston City Councilman David Reddick, one of several people who stepped up to the microphone at the event. Reddick noted the long time between the shooting and the arrest, and said Arbery’s is the kind of death that’s too often ignored.
“If the video hadn’t been released, what would have happened?” he said.
Patterson, the pastor, said the event brought back memories from childhood: When he was in fourth grade, he said, two white teens threatened him and a friend with a gun while the pair were walking near Stringfellow Hospital. Patterson said he’s a jogger now, and feels real fear for his 14-year-old, six-foot-tall son when he leaves the house.
The number of people in the crowd was difficult to estimate, though at the start there were 10 people standing in the church parking lot in masks, interspersed among about a dozen cars. More drive-in attendees arrived over the 80 minutes of the event, eventually filling the lot and the grass beyond with about 30 cars.
Some speakers lamented that there weren’t more white people in the audience. Protests in Georgia seemed to draw out diverse crowd, according to media accounts. Dunn and others said the shooting was a “human issue” that should be disturbing to anyone. But speakers also acknowledged that the black community feels a threat that few others do.
“When our children go out at night, or go out with their friends, I don’t know about you, but I sit there on pins and needles,” said Anniston resident Carlos Woodard.