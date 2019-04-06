Anniston’s City Council has a response to a question it asked Alabama’s attorney general more than a year ago.
According to then-interim City Manager Cory Salley, speaking by phone Friday morning, in February 2018 Councilman Ben Little asked whether the City Council or city manager is responsible for appointing the deputy city attorney, the public defender and their assistants.
The council at that time voted to forward the matter to the state attorney general’s office soon after, Salley said, which Mayor Jack Draper confirmed by phone Friday afternoon. Draper said Little believed it was the power of the council to appoint those positions, not that of the city manager.
According to a four-page opinion from Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office received Thursday by City Manager Jay Johnson, the city manager has the authority to “appoint and remove officers and employees, including the deputy city attorney, the public defender, and their assistants.”
The opinion goes on to say, “If it determines that special consideration is required to handle a specific case or cases pending in municipal court, the city council may hire outside counsel to assist the deputy city attorney.”
Draper and Salley said the opinion’s arrival just days after the city voted to hire Birmingham-based law firm Lehr, Middlebrooks, Vreeland & Thompson, is unrelated to that decision. The firm was retained for an apparent investigation of claims of racial discrimination against Johnson from Little and Councilman David Reddick.