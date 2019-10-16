Convicted last week on misdemeanor ethics charges, Anniston City Councilman Ben Little on Tuesday accused three witnesses in his case of lying on the witness stand.
Little also said he has no plan to seek re-election to his Ward 3 council seat, though he said he’s considering a run for mayor in 2020.
“It’s time for new leadership,” Little said in a press conference at Anniston’s multimodal transportation center Tuesday. Little maintains an office at the center on 4th Street instead of City Hall.
A Jefferson County jury last week convicted Little of recklessly voting on a matter in which he had a conflict of interest and recklessly voting on a matter in which he had a financial interest. Each of the misdemeanor charges could land him in a county jail for up to a year. By state law a felony conviction would have removed Little from the council immediately; with a misdemeanor ethics conviction, the potential outcome is less clear.
The charges against Little stem from a 2017 incident in which he voted against declaring a list of properties to be nuisances — a declaration that often leads to city-ordered cleanup at the property owner’s expense. On that list were two vehicles parked at Little’s South Leighton Avenue home and another vehicle parked at Refuge Full Gospel Methodist Church, where Little is pastor.
On the witness stand and in his Tuesday press conference, Little insisted that he’d corrected the problems with all the vehicles, filling tires and wiring up a hanging muffler. He claimed that it’s common practice to consider properties to be removed from the nuisance list if the owner tells the council the problems with them have been corrected.
“”They had no proof that there was even a nuisance there,” Little said Tuesday.
The jury saw it differently. Little originally faced felony charges of intentionally voting on matters in which he had a conflict, which could have landed him in prison for up to 20 years. Jurors chose a lesser, reckless-voting charge after hearing testimony from a number of witnesses, including Mayor Jack Draper, former City Manager Kent Davis and city codes enforcement officer Tana Bryant.
Little on Tuesday accused all three of lying on the witness stand about various aspects of city council procedure — claims that Little himself acknowledged were convoluted. Among other things, Little said witnesses misrepresented the council’s rules for voting when only four members are present and that they lied about the council’s past practices in dealing with nuisance lists.
“The public needs to know that the mayor lied, the former city manager lied and Tana Bryant lied,” he said.
“That is absolutely untrue,” Draper said in a telephone interview after Little’s press conference.
Draper said it’s clear that nuisance properties aren’t removed from city council agenda automatically just because the property owner fixed them.
“If you go to court for an expired tag or a broken headlight you don’t just say, ‘I fixed it,” he said. “You take the officer out to your car and show them.”
Davis, now the state director of Veterans Affairs, said Tuesday that because he’s a licensed attorney, professional ethics prohibit him from commenting in detail on Little’s case — except to rebut falsehoods.
“That’s totally incorrect, what he said,” Davis said.
Bryant had a similar reaction.
“I do not lie when I testify. Period,” she said.
Little also talked about a threat allegedly made against him on Facebook last week, by a commenter who said “someone needs to put a well-placed round behind his ear.”
On Thursday evening, the prosecutor in Little’s case spotted that comment and reported it to law enforcement. Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh said Friday that law enforcement officers were looking into the matter. By Tuesday morning there was no indication in court records of an arrest in the matter, and attempts to reach McVeigh Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Little’s supporters at the press conference said that if people feel comfortable making threats of that sort on social media, something is broken in Anniston’s culture.
“We need to pick up the Good Book instead of the gun,” said Glen Ray, leader of the local chapter of the NAACP.
Little said he held the Tuesday press conference in part because of questions and comments he’d seen from his supporters on Facebook. Asked if those comments were part of the same Facebook page mentioned last week’s trial, Little said they were.
Prosecutors last week asked Little about a Jan. 29 post on Little’s Facebook page, seemingly from Little, that said “I did not vote” in the matter that led to the charge against Little. Little on the witness stand acknowledged that the Facebook page was his but said he did not post the message and did not know who did.
State law declares that a conviction for “malfeasance in office” disqualifies a person from holding public office, but it’s unclear whether that clause applies to Little’s conviction. Other officials have left office after misdemeanor ethics charges in recent years, but in those cases, stepping down has typically been part of a plea agreement.
Little declined comment when asked if he’d appeal his conviction — and when asked whether a jail sentence, if one is handed down, would affect his ability to attend council meetings. Sentencing is set for Dec. 12.
He said he intends to introduce a motion in February that would reduce the mayor’s salary from $65,000 per year to $18,000 per year, effective next term. He said he’d pursue that measure whether or not he runs for mayor.
Ward 2 Councilman David Reddick said earlier this year that he’ll run for mayor in 2020 instead of seeking another term on the council. Reddick and Little are generally seen as political allies — Reddick was at Little’s press conference Tuesday — but the Ward 2 councilman seemed unfazed by the idea that Little might be an opponent in the 2020 race.
“With the two of us in the race, I wonder how that might affect anybody else who runs, because neither of us pulls punches.”