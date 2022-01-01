Adventurous folks start 2022 with a splash

Keith Plemons, 54, started the new year out with a splash. He had driven from Waco, Ga., to Anniston’s Camp Lee upon the suggestion of a son-in-law who thought Plemons would enjoy the polar plunge.
“I’d never done one before,” Plemons said after he had zoomed down a zipline and emerged dripping from the cool, not cold, water at the lake at Camp Lee on Saturday.
About 30 other adventurers had registered to speed down from the hill on the north side of the lake and glide into the water. However, for the second year in a row, there wasn’t much “polar” in the polar plunge. The air temperature by 11 a.m. was 76 degrees, and there were a few sprinkles from time to time during the next three hours of the event. But, the weather held, even though it was expected to grow wetter and colder later Saturday evening,
Rory Parks of Oxford, the daughter of Jacy and Tyler Dopson, plunged into the lake last year and repeated the fun Saturday. Luke Vinson of Ohatchee waited his turn to be suited up. This year, he persuaded his younger brother, Owen, age 12, to ride the zipline for the first time. Dad Shane awaited his turn with his sons.
“I’m taking the pictures,” said Erin, the mother of the family.
Music from Cole Justice wafted through the air at the event. A Jacksonville State University senior who calls Villa Rica, Ga., home, Justice enjoyed singing and playing his guitar but declined to plunge into the lake. He also played at the camp’s fall festival fundraiser.
Throughout the lunch period, guests purchased sandwiches from Full Bellie Deli.
Proceeds from the polar plunge will go toward camp maintenance. Ryan and Anna Beth Gibbons, interim camp directors, said the facilities will be open this summer for youngsters who wish to attend either residential camp or summer camp. The facility, which had no visitors the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, rented cabins or other buildings during 2021 and had a group in as late as last month, and it already has another group scheduled this month.
Cathy Kellogg of Jacksonville lined up behind several people waiting to be fitted for the necessary gear to ride the zipline.
“I wanted to start out the new year,” she said, “with a new adventure.”