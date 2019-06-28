The last time Elyse Traywick’s adult sons, Josh and Tyler, went to a Therapeutic Recreation Center prom, they couldn’t stop talking about it for weeks.
Five years later, the Anniston city program, under the Parks and Recreation Department, scheduled another prom for Friday night to be attended by its intellectually disabled clients. Elyse said the prom would shake up the boys — aged 35 and 33, respectively — all over again.
“They’ll be talking about it and telling everybody about it for a while,” Elyse predicted Friday afternoon prior to the prom. “They like anything to do with eating and dancing and getting together with their friends.”
This year, the theme was “An Evening in Tropical Paradise,” and the brothers planned to dress out for the event: a red Hawaiian-print shirt for Josh, and a green one for Tyler, both decorated in hibiscus flowers.
Bernadette Burroughs, director of the therapeutic center, said her team has been working on bringing the prom back for the last year or so. Schedules had been tight since the last prom, which she guessed was held about five years back. The event brings together around 80 adults with intellectual disabilities from four local organizations — the TRC, Highland Health, Duke School Training Center and Action Industries, where some clients are employed — for a three-hour dance party. By no stretch of the imagination is such a thing easy.
Still, Burroughs said Friday afternoon, it’s worth the effort.
“They are the party,” she said.
The brothers had both gone to their junior and senior proms at Wellborn High School, Elyse said. Josh, who seemed to be shy on the phone, said he was looking forward to attending and hearing some of the music. His favorite song is “Elvira,” by the Oak Ridge Boys, which he hoped he’d hear that night.
Tyler, however, wasn’t shy at all.
“I’m going to dance at Anniston with Mrs. Bernadette,” he said. “She’s going to come pick us up in a van.”
Elyse said evenings out like the dance are a big deal for her sons and others like them.
“After they get out of high school, there’s not that much for them to do except for these programs like this,” she said. “Anniston has really stepped up on going all-out on doing stuff for the adult mentally handicapped.”
Burroughs said the evening would include food, music from Stephen Graham — an employee of the program donating his night off to be the prom’s DJ — and decorations by Marilyn Stansil, who arranged for a tiki bar, grass skirts around the tables and backdrops for photo shoots. Each of the four groups would have a king and queen selected at random, who would have a special dance, Burroughs said.
She added that the event is a humbling experience to watch.
“These participants really enjoy everything you do for them from start to finish,” she said, “and they look forward to it.”