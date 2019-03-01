Staff and clients at East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy celebrated the opening Friday of its Adult Life Skills Center at its Castle Avenue facility at McClellan.
Lisa Ann Spurling, operations director of East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy, said the skills center will give 11 members of the adult day program the opportunity to learn basic life skills, including making a bed, dressing for the weather, doing laundry, cooking, grocery shopping and filing.
“Every little bit of independence that they can master is a source of accomplishment and pride,” Spurling said.
The Adult Life Skills Center spans three rooms in the facility’s right wing, and includes different stations that simulate a bedroom, a laundry room, an office, a kitchen, a space for computers and a grocery store. The skills center also includes an exercise area and a crafts station.
Hal West, who serves as United Cerebral Palsy’s program committee chair, said he was approached by staff members about establishing the skills center. Because every client is different, West said, the skills center lets teachers work on different tasks with each one.
“All of them will not use everything in there, but all of them will use something in there,” West said.
West said his daughter, Mandy, has received services from United Cerebral Palsy for over four decades. As a parent, West said, he hopes he is always there to take care of his daughter, but he wants her to be in a good place if he isn’t.
“All of us parents feel the same way,” West said. “This life skills center can prepare some of our kids … to be away from us.”
Robin Strange, who regularly brings her son, Curry, to the facility, said at a Thursday ribbon-cutting that she’s excited to see what he learns.
“It gives them a good chance to try to be on their own,” Strange said. “That’s all they want, is to be treated and seen like everybody else.”
Oftentimes, Strange said, people without special needs take their abilities for granted.
Strange said she believes that the skills center will help her son make faster strides when learning and developing his skills
“I think it would help a lot of people come out of their shell and be able to do more,” Strange said.
A client named Raina, who declined to release her full name for confidentiality reasons, said her favorite station in the skills center was the kitchen, and she enjoys cooking.
Raina said she likes spaghetti, tacos, pizza, baked beans and macaroni, and might learn how to cook some of those foods at the skills center.