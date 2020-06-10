Activists struggling to convert protests into votes

As protesters again took to the streets of Anniston list weekend, Aundralesha Wordlow set about trying to get more of those protesters on the voter rolls.
Wordlow was an organizer of a "Unity Day" event on Christine Avenue, featuring a local Black Lives Matter organizer, local ministers, mental health counselors and free resume critiques.
At the end of the day, she had 10 new voter registrations in hand.
“I want people to know that if they want to vote, I definitely will get them registered,” Wordlow said.
Wordlow's registration drive highlights the opportunities and challenges activists see in the wave of protests now sweeping the nation. More than two weeks after the public first saw video of the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after a Minneapolis police officer held him down with a knee to the neck, protesters continue to take to the streets daily, even in small Alabama towns where such protests have been historically rare.
That energy hasn't gone unnoticed by long-standing voter-registration groups. Rock the Vote, a youth-voter registration group, reported 80,000 nationwide new voter registrations through its website in just the past week.
Locally, though, the movement has yet to lead to a surge in registrations.
“Some people have come in to pick up forms, but we haven't had a lot of new people registering,” said Carolyn Henderson, a member of Calhoun County's Board of Registrars, which oversees voter registration.
In Henderson's world, things are pretty much the way they'd be if the protests weren't happening. Her office is focused on meeting deadlines ahead of the July runoff for the Republican nomination in the race for U.S. Senate. Turnout for party primaries is typically low, and Henderson said she hasn't seen much increase to in the county's current tally of registered voters, which stands at about 74,000.
Democratic activist Pam Howard, a Jacksonville resident, said she's been working on voter drives all year, and so far has registered about 100 people. COVID-19 threw a monkey-wrench into some of her plans, canceling public events throughout the spring and closing both Jacksonville State and high school campuses.
She tried to register voters at a Monday protest in Jacksonville that drew more than 60 people to the city's Public Square.
“I tried to talk to everyone at the protest, and everyone I found was already registered to vote,” she said.
In an emailed statement, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said the state had been registering about 5,500 new voters per week before the coronavirus hit. Numbers slumped during the shutdown, but have grown back to pre-pandemic levels in the last couple of weeks, Merrill said.
Protesters in recent days have often mentioned the fact that many former felons can now register to vote, thanks to a 2017 law that more clearly defined the crimes that would cause someone to lose their voting rights. But that restoration process can sometimes be slow, according to organizers for the Calhoun County Voting Rights Project, a volunteer group that works with ex-felons.
Organizer Angie Smith said the group has registered about 20 new voters since it launched about a year ago. She said the state hasn’t devoted a lot of resources to letting ex-felons know they can register to vote. If protesters are calling attention to the issue, she said, that can’t hurt.
“Our biggest challenge is getting the word out,” she said.