Activist group gathers for conversation, not demonstration

At a gathering designed to get diverse voices talking to one another, each conversation eventually reached the same place: a desire to make the future safe for children.
A group comprising black and white locals met Saturday evening at Zinn Park in the Martin Luther King pavilion, part of an event organized by Change in Action. The local equal-rights activism group has participated in protests and demonstrations in Calhoun County in the weeks since the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed after he had been restrained by a police officer. Protesters and police have clashed in cities across the nation since Floyd’s death. Locally, protests have been peaceful.
Saturday there was neither demonstration or protest, just conversation — frequently about making the future safe for children.
“I have children; my son is biracial, but someone could look at his being biracial and be offended by that. There are people in this community that don’t like that, and me being aware of that, it makes me want to stand up,” said Chris Moore, who owns a recording studio in Oxford. “I want my kids to know that in this time I stood up and I did what I could to make a change.”
Moore, a musician with the stage name “Chris Voice,” said he came to the gathering to meet people who, like him, wanted to ensure a safe future for their families. Moore performs locally, but his appearance — as a black man, with tattoos and dreadlocks — often leads event organizers to overlook him, he said, making the assumption he’s a rapper, not an R&B singer. A glance at his shoulder reveals one of his tattoos is a star from “Super Mario Brothers,” a lighthearted video game series. He grins when it’s pointed out. Still — tattoos, dreads, black.
“It feels like because of that I was boxed in, and I’m not able to positively express my music in front of an audience that may feel like they already know my music, based on my image,” Moore said.
The gathering Saturday had been announced as a networking event, an opportunity for white and black business owners to meet and talk and hopefully find common ground.
Lesa Lace, an Army veteran and mother from Oxford who organized the meetup, said she’d hoped to see like-minded people gather, meet one another, and establish connections, or even friendships.
“I’m hoping to have inspired friendships, inspired partnerships, to have inspired people to become friends with people they wouldn’t have normally been in contact with,” Lace said by phone before the gathering. “Sometimes you don’t support people because you don’t know them and you don’t know what their vision is; once you care about someone, supporting and helping them succeed is almost like a natural feeling.”
Turnout to the event was limited, comprising largely members of Change in Action itself. The people that attended seemed unfazed; some said they had expected drawing in a large gathering to be difficult, such as Darnell McDuffie, a Jacksonville resident who said he had called friends from Anniston to attend.
“I got a couple of maybes, a couple of ‘sure, I’ll be there,’ but a lot of them were thinking that nothing is going to change, that it’s not going to help anything, that it’s not going to prove anything,” said McDuffie, another Army vet. “If I have to come out and stand for change by myself, I will do that.”
Those who didn’t attend missed the chance to learn more about fellow residents — complicated, flawed, both typical and bewilderingly unique at once.
McDuffie said he believes in the core message of Black Lives Matter — that black Americans should feel as safe as their white counterparts — but he felt that the movement had been diluted as it moved into the mainstream, becoming a merchandising bonanza as people took interest. President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act felt like a mistake, he said. The American health care system could stand to be reworked — he advocates for natural remedies.
He talked about his grandson, who wanted to learn to drive. One of his concerns was having to have “the talk:” not birds and bees, but traffic stop conduct, how to not be perceived as a threat by police. Regardless of whether his grandson ever came to need that talk or not, McDuffie said he felt it was necessary — a “just-in-case,” though a sad one.
Rebekah Stephens and Matt O’Neal, who live in Etowah County, said they had made connections during local protests and decided to participate as often as they could in events aimed to bring people together, especially ones focused on individual experiences and sharing stories.
“That drives the movement. Personal experiences drive the whole momentum of the group,” O’Neal explained
The pair — both white, Stephens with dyed hair and O’Neal with facial piercings, both with prominent tattoos — said they had both been profiled because of their appearances. O’Neal, for instance, estimated that he had been pulled over at least twice a year for the last decade, often resulting in his vehicle being searched for no apparent cause, he said. Like Moore, O’Neal’s tattoos are fairly benign — cartoon characters “Courage the Cowardly Dog” and “Hello Kitty” both hold real estate on his left arm — but Stephens said people frequently don’t clock those details. It’s not the same as being black, the pair said, but it’s a window into what the experience must be like.
“I think a lot of us who still feel compelled to come out here have been at a disadvantage, or have been working through trauma or have experienced a lot of negativity,” Stephens said. “It wasn’t based on the color of our skin, but it still happened, and I think that generates empathy in a person.”
Moore said he hoped that people could focus on the decency they’ve seen in people of other races, because it could build a foundation for understanding between those groups.
“If those things were praised more instead of so much bad stuff, we probably would have a different outcome, or more people here willing to stand up,” he said.