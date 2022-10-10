 Skip to main content
A visit to the Hotel Finial offers modern comfort, timeless charm

Finial lobby

A settee offers the visitor a unique perspective from which to view activity in the lobby of the Hotel Finial.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

REVIEW 

An overnight stay in the historic rooms of the Hotel Finial is as welcome as fall’s cool mornings and warm days.