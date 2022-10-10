A visit to the Hotel Finial offers modern comfort, timeless charm

REVIEW
An overnight stay in the historic rooms of the Hotel Finial is as welcome as fall’s cool mornings and warm days.
Each day, thousands of drivers travel up and down Quintard and see the imposing mansion on the hill on the west side of the 1600 block of Quintard. Its location and appearance might be intimidating to some — it’s not a traditional interstate motel, that’s for sure — but the aesthetic appeal is undeniable.
A tour of what was once known as the Victoria Inn might well start in the hotel bar, a small building on the north side of the property adjoining the registration and checkout room. Patrons are welcome from anywhere, not just the inn’s guest list.
“The public is invited into the bar at no charge,” said the hotel’s owner, Jacob Craig.
Staying overnight at The Finial costs about the same as a stay in any nice hotel, about $119 a night. That price is for a room in one of the modern wings behind the original old house, which has its own set of specially appointed rooms. They go for about $200 a night.
A recent stay in the Grand Ballroom, the tallest room, was comfortable and fun. Standing in the turret and looking down through the tall oaks and onto Quintard Avenue is particularly interesting for all the children who have ever looked up during the Christmas season and have seen Santa.
The extra $80 or so is worth the opportunity to breathe in the fragrance of old wood and inspect the details, such as the craftsmanship of the antique fireplaces that contribute to the aura that modern hotels do not have. Also fun is imagining what life was like for the families who once lived there from the late 1880s until the 1940s when the last family lived in the house. After that, it became a hotel still full of elegant details, such as the piece of stained glass on the second floor landing. Each day, the sun reveals an image of sailboats.
“I am told it was commissioned by the home’s original owner, John McKleroy, to honor his brother who enjoyed sailing,” Craig said.
In the main building, the laces and pastels of the former Victorian décor now reflect walls and furnishings done in silver metallics, blacks, grays and neutrals.
These colors are a perfect contrast with the orange pumpkins, brown pinecones and multi-colored leaves placed in along the hotel’s many mantels each fall. The pastoral wall art has been replaced with several brightly colored abstract paintings seen throughout the hallways and rooms on all three floors.
Today, Craig oversees it all. He is a friendly man who is “hands on” with the facilities.
Recently, he met with landscape architects because, during the next few months, the Hotel Finial will obtain an infusion of fresh landscaping.
“We want to polish the property and highlight its beauty for the city and the guests who stay here,” he said.
Between the main building and its two wings lies a deck surrounding a pool. The space’s central location provides a gathering place for guests to sit and relax or to attend a party. Weddings and other events are often held there.
Chef Pritchett said the hotel is almost completely booked through Thanksgiving, meaning many guests will be enjoying his breakfast.
“I like seeing a smile on their faces,” he said, “and hearing that they are full.”
Two recent guests from Knoxville, Tennessee, Stan and Wanda Nalley, stayed in one of the regular rooms, which are well decorated and comfortable. The couple are former Anniston residents.
“We came to look around and see our old house and how much Anniston has grown,” Stan said as he checked out Wednesday. “We advise people not to stay at an interstate property when you can stay here.”
Those wishing to visit the Hotel Finial may choose one of the three historic rooms on the second floor. The third floor, a former ballroom, is a suite with the turret. It has two large beds, two bathrooms (one is only a powder room) and a couch. It can accommodate five or six guests. All guests are able to tour the downstairs of the historic building throughout the day.
Those who wish to stay at the Hotel Finial should call 256-236-0503 or visit the website, www.hotelfinial.com.