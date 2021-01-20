A look back to when Biden visited Anniston

In 1982, nearly 500 politicians, voters and boldface names crowded into the Anniston Civic Auditorium for the East Alabama Democratic Dinner, a marquee event on the state’s political calendar. Five gubernatorial candidates were there, including the inexhaustible George Wallace. Eager they were to hear the night’s keynote speaker.
His name: U.S. Sen. Joseph R. Biden Jr., D-Delaware, who Wednesday was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
Since its inception, Calhoun County has welcomed presidents (Grover Cleveland, Franklin Roosevelt, Benjamin Harrison, Jimmy Carter), generals (John Pershing, Dwight D. Eisenhower), Alabama governors (nearly all of them) and movie stars (Ronald Reagan). But on March 22, 1982, the then-39-year-old Biden traveled to Anniston and delivered a speech that excoriated President Reagan’s social, foreign and economic policies and urged Democrats in the South to demand that their voices be heard in Washington, particularly if the party owned realistic goals of retaking the White House.
“An election (in ’80) where barely 50 percent of those eligible showed up to vote, and where Reagan won a bare majority, is not a mandate,” Biden said that night.
Political comparisons of his home state and Alabama were included in his remarks. He described Delaware as “a mostly Southern state,” a comment not wholly related to Delaware’s geography or its history as a former slave-holding state that remained in the Union during the Civil War.
“Carrying the South will be the key in electing a Democratic president in 1984,” Biden said. “The raw numbers on population, power and resources necessitate it.”
Reagan won by a landslide in ’84, and Democrats didn’t reclaim the presidency until Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton was elected in 1992.
At the time, securing Biden for a speaking engagement in Anniston was a notable accomplishment for the state’s Democratic Party. In 1982, Biden — who’d already served a decade in the Senate — was the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee and sat on the Foreign Relations and Budget committees.
On foreign policy, Biden criticized the Reagan administration’s claims of Cuban and Nicaraguan interference in El Salvador, and issued a broad indictment of Republican policies that had “alienated” and “confused” America’s friends and its foes. He also advised the White House to use Poland and its oppressive policies as a negotiating tactic with the growing threat from Russia.
On the economy, Biden attacked Reagan-era “supply-side economics,” which he blamed for higher unemployment rates and a deterioration of U.S. domestic production.
His most pointed statements, however, regarded the rise of the Moral Majority and his opinion that Democrats in the early 1980s had erred by straying from their core beliefs and adopting Republican-sounding policies.
Notably, Biden urged his party to develop social programs that were sensitive to “the principals on which the party was founded” and centered on civil rights, civil liberties and advocacy for the poor.
Before leaving Anniston, Biden addressed what would be a recurring theme during his still-developing political career: his aspirations for the presidency, beginning with the 1984 election.
“I’m not running for national office,” he said, though he admitted that he would consider a bid for the White House if he was re-elected to the Senate in ’84. It was a prophetic statement. A candidate in 1988 and 2008, his successful presidential bid wouldn’t crystalize for nearly another 30 years.