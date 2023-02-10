 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A long-delayed love story

Brian Whatley’s smile communicated more than words

The magic started decades ago. Brian Whatley was only nine years old in 1983 when he spotted the prettiest girl he’d ever seen, Ericka. She was like a dream, and he felt an immediate bond with her. After all, they both had on the exact same jacket made at Chalkline, a now-closed manufacturer in west Anniston.

Whatley was too shy to speak, but he could smile, a gesture he repeated throughout the years. However, he didn’t act on that smile until 2011.

Whatley

Ericka and Brian Whatley have a low-key Valentine’s Day celebration planned. Since marrying, both feel as if every day is a day of love

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 