A long-delayed love story

The magic started decades ago. Brian Whatley was only nine years old in 1983 when he spotted the prettiest girl he’d ever seen, Ericka. She was like a dream, and he felt an immediate bond with her. After all, they both had on the exact same jacket made at Chalkline, a now-closed manufacturer in west Anniston.
Whatley was too shy to speak, but he could smile, a gesture he repeated throughout the years. However, he didn’t act on that smile until 2011.
Nine-year-old Brian learned Ericka’s name, went home and told his mother.
“I work with her mother,” she said, “and we know their family.”
In high school, Brian looked and smiled more. The two attended Anniston High School, Brian in the band and Ericka in the Annabelle dance line.
“I was still afraid to talk to her,” Brian said recently as he sat in a financial advice office in Oxford. “I looked at her every chance I got, and she looked back at me.”
Time passed, and the two spotted each other in a hallway at Regional Medical Center where Ericka worked. He had not been expecting to see her, so he was surprised when she walked near him. Again, all he could muster was a smile.
The years passed by, and the main obstacle between them was Brian’s shyness.
Around 2010, he was 37 years old when he went to a cousin’s wedding reception and saw Ericka who was 34 back then. She was there with her sister, Tina. Still shy, he walked up to Tina and words popped out of his mouth that shocked even him, “I’m going to marry your sister.”
In the meantime, Ericka had picked up on the big smiles and bright expressions. However, she was in no rush to find anyone, she later told him.
It was in January of 2011 when the Whatley’s love story took on a modern turn. Brian spotted Ericka on Facebook and private-messaged her.
“One message I sent her, and I wish I still had it,” Brian said, “was that I told her I knew something I had wanted to tell her for a long time, even since I was in the sixth grade. I told her she was a beautiful person and other heart-warming things.”
Ericka played it cool, but she continued messaging the man with the curiously big smile. Soon, the two began talking on the phone.
Then, in February of 2011, things heated up. Brian sent Ericka “a gift a day” in the week leading up to her birthday. On that day, he told her to go to a certain store. When she got there, a saleslady was waiting with an outfit that Brian had picked out and paid for.
The two began dating and, around November 2011, Brian went to a jewelry store to look at engagement rings. Suddenly, he broke out in a sweat and his heart began pounding. He could hardly speak, and the sales staff brought him a chair to sit in.
“You need to have your heart checked,” they said.
Brian followed through, and the doctor found nothing wrong. He admitted he had been nervous about doing everything right for the woman of his dreams.
“You need to calm down,” the doctor said.
Brian bought the ring and planned the special moment. He noticed that the upcoming Wednesday was on December 12, 2012. He called the medical office where Ericka then worked at the Old PX building at McClellan. He arranged with the office staff and café employees to prepare a special table setting. Tina took off work to be at the café for a photo. At exactly noon, Brian had arranged for Ericka to walk into the room. She realized that everyone else knew about the special occasion, and of course she said yes. They married the next July, and another man Ericka said is dear to her heart performed their ceremony. She calls him Apostle Marcus Dunn.
This weekend, Brian and Ericka will attend a ball and celebrate Valentine’s Day, and, on Tuesday, Brian will take his dream woman to a fancy restaurant in Oxford.
“Brian treats me like a queen and a rare diamond,” she said. “He brightens up my days. He walks into a room, and it is like sunshine. He knows everyone around, and people are drawn to him.”
“She is like the first girlfriend I ever had,” Brian said. “Since marrying her, everything has seemed new and …” Brian paused as he struggled for words. “I’ve been thinking about her for so long that every day my heart is filled with joy. I thank God for giving her to me.”