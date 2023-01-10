88-year-old woman is found dead in auto accident

An elderly woman was discovered dead after an automobile accident in Anniston Tuesday, officials say.
Officers responded to the intersection of General Gerald Watson Way and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 2 p.m. Tuesday in response to a two-vehicle crash, a press release from the Anniston Police Department stated. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a woman, 88, had died, but the press release did not specify whether she had died due to the collision or for some other reason.
The other driver, a 23-year-old male, was also injured in the accident and was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries, the release stated.
Anniston police Lt. Matt Caballero told the Anniston Star that the Calhoun County Coroner’s office responded to the scene and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Anniston police continue to investigate the issue, and according to the release, authorities are reaching out to victim’s family to notify her next of kin.
