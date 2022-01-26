54 COVID cases hospitalized locally

Hospitalizations to treat COVID infections continue to rise across the state and in Calhoun County, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Dr. Raul Magadia, an infectious disease specialist and chief of staff at both RMC and Stringfellow hospitals, gave the details during a prerecorded social media community update Wednesday afternoon.
Magadia reported that there were a total of 49 COVID cases at Regional Medical Center and five at Stringfellow. Four of the COVID cases at RMC are requiring treatment in the ICU with three of those on ventilators. Magadia said the majority of the patients had not been vaccinated.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health there were a total of 2,946 COVID hospitalizations across the state as of Wednesday. That figure is precariously close to breaking the all-time record of hospitalizations set last January at 3,070.
Magadia began his remarks by saying that the pandemic is entering its third year.
“If you told me two and half years ago that there is a little tiny virus that will cause a pandemic that will drive on for two and half, three years I would tell you that you’re crazy — but we’re here,” Magadia said.
Magadia went to answer questions from viewers about a variety of topics including monoclonal antibodies, a clinic in Jacksonville and some updated flu case numbers.
Magadia said there is a sick clinic at Jacksonville Family Medicine on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The clinic will accept walk-ins so no appointments are needed, he said.
Magadia said the clinic is not able to perform asymptomatic testing for those needing a COVID test to be cleared to travel abroad.
“This is specifically for sick folks, symptomatic patients because most of our urgent care facilities in town are inundated with COVID and also we prefer that you do not go to the emergency room if you have mild symptoms,” Magadia said.
Magadia answered a question from a viewer about the hospital’s flu numbers at the hospital currently and in years past.
Magadia said there are no cases of coinfection — a condition where a patient has COVID-19 and the flu simultaneously — at RMC.
Magadia said in 2019 the hospital recorded 474 flu cases, with 16 needing hospitalizations. In 2020 there were 353 flu cases at RMC and 20 needed hospitalizations.
Magadia said there are a total of three monoclonal antibody treatments available for COVID-19 but only one of those is effective for treating the omicron variant.
Magadia said the sotrovimab antibodies treatment is effective against the omicron variant, but the number of doses the hospital receives is regulated by the Alabama Department of Public Health. RMC only had 10 doses of sotrovimab last week and has only 20 this week, he said, adding that it's not commercially available yet.
Magadia said there are two pills available that can be prescribed for COVID patients, paxlovid and molnupiravir, that are given twice a day for five days for patients with moderate symptoms.
RMC will offer remdesivir outpatient injections in the near future once the details are worked out, Magadia said.
The injections and pills are recommended for COVID patients with underlying medical conditions including diabetes, congestive heart failure and obesity, he said.
Magadia ended the broadcast with a lesson about the virus.
“The thing that I always tell everybody who cares to listen, including the medical students, is the only predictable thing about this virus is its unpredictability. It’s very unpredictable,” Magadia said.
He reminded everyone of the four letters “WWWV,” which means “Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear your mask and vaccinate and for those who are eligible for a booster please get your booster,” Magadia said.
COVID CALCULATIONS
Alabama COVID figures as of January 25:
State positivity rate: 42.9
Number of cases in Alabama since the pandemic began: 1,172,660
Number of cases so far in Alabama in 2022: 251,954
Number of deaths statewide in 2022: 278
Number of deaths since the pandemic began: 16,948
Calhoun County as of January 25
Positivity Rate: 44.3
Number of cases since the pandemic began: 28,905
Number of cases in 2022: 5,092
Number of deaths in 2022: 14
Number of deaths since the pandemic began: 550
Overall level of community transmission is high.