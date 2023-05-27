30th Memorial Day ceremony in park to be Monday

Memorial Day weekend is a time to reflect on the lives of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our freedoms.
The 30th annual Memorial Day ceremony to be held at Anniston’s Centennial Park will be Monday at 11 a.m.
Ken Rollins, organizer of the annual ceremony, said that the Korean War memorial wall that was destroyed by an intoxicated driver last year will be ready by November. The wall is currently being engraved at Miller Monument in Oxford.
“It should be back in its place, in its full glory by Veterans Day,” Rollins said.
Groundbreaking for the veteran memorials in Centennial Park was held May 22, 1992, and the first Memorial Day ceremony in the park was held in 1994, according to Star archives.
Rollins noted that Memorial Day was once known as Decoration Day.
“That’s what we used to call it, we’d go to the graves of our loved ones and put out new flowers,” he said.
Rollins said the ceremony is all about those who gave their lives for their country.
Splash pads and pools open
The city’s splash pads and pools will open this weekend offering an escape from the summer heat.
The Zinn Park splash pad — located at 101 West 14th St. — will be open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. for the remainder of the summer.
The Washington Park pool and splashpad — located at 214. South Christine Ave. — will be open all Memorial Day weekend from noon - 5 p.m. After the weekend the pool and splash pad hours will be open Tuesday thru Saturday from noon - 5 p.m. for the rest of the summer.
Buggin’ out
The city’s annual fogging program to control mosquitos will begin on Thursday, June 1. The city will fog for the ’skeeters in the evenings from Monday-Thursday. For questions regarding this service call: 256-241-7171.
City closures
Republic Services — the city’s garbage removal contractor — will not operate on Monday. This will delay residents’ trash collections by one day.
Anniston City Hall, 4309 McClellan Blvd., will be closed on Monday to observe the holiday.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.
