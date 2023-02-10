30 years of community policing

In 2023, “community policing” is a phrase often used to describe an officer who plays basketball or attends community events, Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said.
However, he said, the term used to refer to the officer who lived on your street or in your neighborhood, who coached the children in the same community he policed. That’s what Anniston police Capt. Curtis McCants did for three decades.
“What’s happening today, we are witnessing the end of an era where Capt. Curtis McCants was a true community police officer that was in this community and gave his blood, sweat and tears to these kids and to all these people here. And we commend him for that and I don’t think we will ever see anything like him again,” Bowles said.
McCants retires after 30 years of service to the Anniston Police Department, where he began his law enforcement career in 1992.
At a retirement party held at the Cane Creek Grill in McClellan, dozens of officers and city officials gathered to honor the man they say had touched so many lives.
“There’s no way to truly measure how many lives were saved or positively affected by McCants actions and leadership throughout his tenure,” Bowles said, reading from McCants’ final commendation plaque.
“APD wishes you well in your retirement and we’re grateful that you were a part of our team for those 30 years. We’ll always consider you a brother,” it continued.
McCants called his retirement bittersweet. He said he knows that he needs a break, but he’ll miss the other officers and those he mentored over the years.
“It’s been the best 30 years of my life. I did something that I wanted to do, something that I thought was right,” McCants said.
Originally from Jacksonville, Fla., McCants received a football scholarship at Jacksonville State University. He said he began taking classes in criminal justice just because he found them interesting.
“At that particular time, I really had no interest in being a police officer, but the classes were interesting,” McCants said.
Before he knew it, he said, he’d taken so many classes that he was able to earn a degree in law enforcement. He said this was partially the reason he decided to apply at APD.
“I thought I would test the waters and apply with the Anniston Police Department and they called me back and here I am,” McCants said.
“When you grow up, as a kid you hear a lot of your peers talk about interactions that they’ve had with law enforcement that may not have been so pleasant. And in my mind, I was like, ‘OK, well, I’m a regular guy. I think that I can make a change.’”
McCants said he, at the time, felt like he might be able to change the perception around law enforcement.
Asked what has made the most lasting impression on him, McCants said, “the community involvement.”
“Just the relationships I have made by working in the community. Just being able to help people,” he told The Star.
In those 30 years, McCants served many roles, including patrol officer, investigator, patrol sergeant, and lieutenant. In his last role with the department he served as the Investigations Captain.
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks presented McCants with a plaque Wednesday, getting emotional as he read its inscription.
“To Curtis McCants, thanks for making the choice of always being available to invest in the lives of our youth,” Folks said.
Folks said that McCants had been more like family to him, recalling moments when their children were small and played together.
“What I like about Curt, he never told me what I wanted to hear. He told me what I needed to hear,” Folks said. “That’s what a true friend does. Curt is more than just a friend, more than just a police officer. He is like family and always will be.”
McCants said he didn’t want all the fuss of a big retirement party, however, those around him Wednesday said the captain deserved to be celebrated.
“He doesn’t like all this, but here’s the thing about it: You get what you earn. My momma used to say to give people their flowers while they live, and Curt McCants needs to get his flowers right now,” Folks said.
