2024 predicted to be a big year for Anniston development

Planning for the renovation of the former federal courthouse to become Anniston’s next City Hall is on time, with work on the 117-year-old building expected to be completed by the summer of 2024, allowing city offices to move in.
That was the hopeful word from City Manager Steven Folks Tuesday night at a work session of the Anniston City Council, where members received a general update on the meticulous renovation.
Folks handed out renderings of the floor plan design by the Chambless King Architects to the mayor and council.
“Here is our plan of what the new City Hall is going to look like,” Folks said, noting that the project is almost ready to be bid out to a contractor.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said some tweaking to the floor plan had been done to the original floor plan.
“I think it looks really good, I think that it’s a great use of the existing spaces,” Jenkins said.
David Arnett, Anniston public works director, told the council that Jenkins came up with the best addition.
Arnett said that if a person enters the front door facing Noble Street and turns to the left they will encounter a historic lobby with a screen that will scroll pertinent city information after the renovations are completed.
“We’re going to decorate that area, chairs, tables, historic things about the federal courthouse, the old City Hall,” Arnett said.
The area will feature high ceilings and other decorative fixtures that will add a beautiful dimension for the entering visitor, Arnett said.
“That’s going to be the focal point,” he said.
Jenkins said the area will have tall columns and architectural features that had been covered up due to earlier work; the historical integrity of the building will be restored.
Regarding other key downtown projects, Folks said that the timelines for the Noble Street Park at 11th and Noble and the City Market on West 11th Street are currently on schedule but are dependent on the weather.
Folks said the expected date that the City Market will open is July 2023.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston public relations director, said the Noble Street park will hopefully be ready for the Noble Street Festival that will be held on May 6.
Hodges said the crosswalks at the park will also be redone.
The council Tuesday also discussed the resurfacing of Dellwood Court using Community Development Block Grant funds (CDBG).
Councilman Jay Jenkins said a resident complained about the condition of the road prompting a public works road inspection team to evaluate the road.
“They came back and said it was the worst road in Anniston,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said the resurfacing project qualified for CDBG funds in the amount of $90,000.
During the formal meeting the council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance establishing the Downtown Anniston Arts and Entertainment District that allows a person to have an open container of alcohol during certain times in a specified area downtown.
— Approved a bid for a citywide patch paving project to Massey Asphalt for the amount of $166,708.30.
— Approved a lounge retail liquor license for Pooh’s Live Lounge located at 320 S. Quintard Ave.
— Approved a bid for demolition of 18 substandard structures to Emtek in the amount of $157,500.00 with funding from CDBG.
Chief Ladiga Trail Update
On Tuesday Toby Bennington, director of development and economic development for the City of Anniston, gave an update on the progress of the Chief Ladiga Trail.
Bennington said by phone that everything is on schedule and the bidding process for contractors to do the construction will go out in late June.
“It’s getting into different phases and levels of post bridge inspections and continuing to work on the budget and what the needs are … we’re moving forward, everything is on target as of today,” Bennington said.
The completion date for the Chief Ladiga Trail is October, 2024, he said.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.