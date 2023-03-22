 Skip to main content
2024 predicted to be a big year for Anniston development

New City Hall, extended Ladiga Trail expected to be completed

First flloor

A first-floor office layout proposal for Anniston's next City Hall, inside the old federal building, was shown to Anniston City Council members Tuesday.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Planning for the renovation of the former federal courthouse to become Anniston’s next City Hall is on time, with work on the 117-year-old building expected to be completed by the summer of 2024, allowing city offices to move in. 

That was the hopeful word from City Manager Steven Folks Tuesday night at a work session of the Anniston City Council, where members received a general update on the meticulous renovation.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.