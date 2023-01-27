200-acre dog park to open at McClellan on Monday

A 200-acre dog park and boarding facility will open for business with a ribbon cutting ceremony at McClellan on Monday morning.
OneWorld Pet Resort will offer a remodeled facility that boasts 130 climate-controlled kennels and eventually trails and two dog parks. The business acquired and is using the former facility that Auburn University designed and used for its K9 performance science program.
OneWorld representative Paul Hammond said the facility will be a pet resort offering amenities for the dogs and their owners.
“Whether to walk the trails, meet other pets and owners in the dog parks, board your pets at our wonderful facility, take dog obedience classes or treat your dog to a doggie spa day, our facility is yours,” Hammond said.
Initially the business will have five full-time employees to take care of the boarding duties, but other part-time positions will be added for groomers and obedience trainers, Hammond said.
Services include day boarding (half day or one day) and full boarding (full day and night) and will expand to include grooming appointments and obedience training sessions.
OneWorld Pet Resort plans to open two additional dog parks in the first few months of operation featuring walking trails. The facility will also offer dog owner meet-and-greet and obstacle course events.
Hammond said the staff at the facility has plenty of experience.
“All of the staff here have been in the K9 industry and the working dog industry for many, many decades,” Hammond said.
There are plans to add individual webcams to each kennel for pet owners to check in on their pets at any time.
Julie Moss, director of the McClellan Development Authority, said OneWorld Pet Resort has an exciting vision and business plan that will be an excellent economic driver and job provider for the area.
“We look forward to seeing them grow and prosper at McClellan,” Moss said.
Hammond said he wants the business to become a “home away from home” for the dogs and their owners.
The current rates for customers at OneWorld Pet Resort:
— $10 for boarding less than five hours
— $20 for one-day boarding over five hours
— $40 for a full day and night boarding
The business is running a special for full day and night boarding at a rate of $30 a day for customers who book within the first 60 days of opening.
The ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at OneWorld Pet Resort, 315 Rucker Street, Anniston, AL.
