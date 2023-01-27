 Skip to main content
200-acre dog park to open at McClellan on Monday

A 200-acre dog park and boarding facility will open for business with a ribbon cutting ceremony at McClellan on Monday morning.

OneWorld Pet Resort will offer a remodeled facility that boasts 130 climate-controlled kennels and eventually trails and two dog parks. The business acquired and is using the former facility that Auburn University designed and used for its K9 performance science program.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.