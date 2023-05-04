19-year-old sentenced to 60 years in prison

In a Calhoun County Circuit Court proceeding Thursday, Judge Jennifer Weems sentenced a man to three 60-year sentences and an additional 20 year sentence for several offenses to which the defendant pleaded guilty.
Damascus Fain, 19, of Anniston, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery in the first degree, sodomy, and attempted rape in the first degree which occurred in 2021.
“We’re glad to receive justice for the victim in this case,” said Eric Snyder, Assistant District Attorney.
According to court testimony, Fain was working at a Pizza Hut on Blue Mountain Road when he forcibly and brutally attacked his 30-year-old manager, forcing her into the freezer where he committed the assaults, robbed her, and then left her in the freezer.
The victim, a wife and mother, says she has nightmares of the attack and still has trouble working with male co-workers.
“Rape is a thing you can’t let go of,” the victim said in a statement read by the prosecution.
In addition to the aforementioned charges, Fain also pleaded guilty to several vehicle breaking and entering charges, theft of property, and receiving stolen property, many of which Fain committed while he was out on bond for the first felonies. Fain received separate sentences for those offenses.
Weems said that all of the combined sentences would be served concurrently in the Alabama Department of Corrections.
