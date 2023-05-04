 Skip to main content
19-year-old sentenced to 60 years in prison

In a Calhoun County Circuit Court proceeding Thursday, Judge Jennifer Weems sentenced a man to three 60-year sentences and an additional 20 year sentence for several offenses to which the defendant pleaded guilty. 

Damascus Fain, 19, of Anniston, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery in the first degree, sodomy, and attempted rape in the first degree which occurred in 2021. 

Mug -- Damascus

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.