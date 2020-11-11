Anniston women charged with attacking each other

Police charged two Anniston women this week after they allegedly attacked each other.
Anniston police on Tuesday charged Danneika L, Hutchinson-Garner, 31, with domestic violence by strangulation and Rondassisha Yketta Richardson, 21, with second-degree domestic violence.
Court documents allege Hutchinson-Garner choked Richardson, and Richardson injured Hutchinson-Garner with a stick.
Attempts Wednesday to reach Anniston police for more information were not immediately successful.
Both women were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $15,000. As of Wednesday, Richardson remained in jail while Hutchinson-Garner was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. Both women are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30 for preliminary hearings.
Domestic violence by strangulation and second-degree domestic violence are both Class B felonies, each punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.