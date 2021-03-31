Anniston woman arrested on drug dealing charges

An Anniston woman remained in jail Wednesday after she allegedly planned to deal drugs the day before.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Aletta Kaula Henegar, 33, on Tuesday with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.
According to her arrest warrants, Henegar was found Tuesday with more than 8 grams of methamphetamine near Elston Avenue and Sawyer Street and dealt meth on Dec. 1, 2019, from an “undisclosed location” in the county.
An attempt Wednesday to reach authorities for more information was not immediately successful.
Henegar was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for May 13.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.