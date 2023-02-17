 Skip to main content
Anniston warming station open through Sunday

The Anniston public warming station in The Bridge at the Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, will be open from 5 until 8 a.m. before closing at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham was forecasting freezing temperatures for Friday night, slightly increasing to lows around 36 degrees Saturday night.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.