Anniston warming station open through Sunday

The Anniston public warming station in The Bridge at the Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, will be open from 5 until 8 a.m. before closing at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham was forecasting freezing temperatures for Friday night, slightly increasing to lows around 36 degrees Saturday night.
This warming station has been made possible by the city of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness, led by United Way of East Central Alabama, in partnership with the Anniston First United Methodist Church, Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County, and His Hands and Feet Ministries.
To contact the warming station call (256) 848-7755.
More information on other community resources is available by contacting the local United Way via their 24/7 helpline by dialing 2-1-1.
Those interested in donating items, meals, and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station, please contact Diane Smith's His Hands and Feet Ministries at (704) 904-8774.
If you are interested in future employment and volunteer opportunities with the warming station, please email United Way’s Kyle Bryan at kbryan@uweca.org to learn more.
