Anniston teenager charged with armed robbery

Authorities charged an Anniston teenager last week after he allegedly robbed a woman earlier this month.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged the 17-year-old boy, on Friday with first-degree robbery.
According to his arrest warrant, the boy robbed a woman on March 8 using a gun and stole her car.
An attempt Thursday to reach deputies for more information on the incident was not immediately successful.
The boy was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. He was released on bond the day of his arrest, court records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.