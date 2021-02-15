Anniston teen charged with raping young girl

Authorities charged an Anniston teenager last week after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child victim in May.
Anniston police charged the 17-year-old boy on Friday with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree sodomy.
According to court records, he raped and sodomized a girl younger than 12 on May 31. Because the case involved juveniles, Anniston police declined Monday to comment.
The teenager was booked into jail with bond set at $90,000. As a condition of his bond, the teenager was ordered to have no contact with the victim, be confined to house arrest and pay for GPS monitoring.
As of Monday, the teenager was not listed as an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
First-degree rape and first-degree sodomy are both Class A felonies. If convicted, the teenager could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.