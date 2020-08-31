Anniston teen charged in August robbery

Authorities charged an Anniston teen last week after he reportedly robbed a man and stole a gun several weeks prior.
Anniston police charged a 17-year-old boy Wednesday with first-degree robbery and second-degree theft of property.
According to court documents, the teenager stole a woman’s gun on Aug. 10 and robbed a man that day of “miscellaneous items” using a “gun like object.”
Because the suspect was a juvenile, Sgt. Randy Grier said, he could not comment further on the case.
The teenager was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $37,500. As of Monday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 17.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, the teenager could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.