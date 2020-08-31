You are the owner of this article.
Anniston teen charged in August robbery

Authorities charged an Anniston teen last week after he reportedly robbed a man and stole a gun several weeks prior.

Anniston police charged a 17-year-old boy Wednesday with first-degree robbery and second-degree theft of property.

According to court documents, the teenager stole a woman’s gun on Aug. 10 and robbed a man that day of “miscellaneous items” using a “gun like object.”

Because the suspect was a juvenile, Sgt. Randy Grier said, he could not comment further on the case.

The teenager was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $37,500. As of Monday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 17.

First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, the teenager could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

