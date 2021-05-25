Anniston teachers object to transfer

Anniston’s school board voted Tuesday to transfer nine teachers in the school system to new schools, after hearing from two teachers who said they didn’t want to make the move.
“I honestly do not know why this transfer was necessary,” said Edna Holloway, who was a special education teacher at Anniston High School for 18 years before being transferred to Golden Springs Elementary in Tuesday’s vote.
The school board held a special called meeting Tuesday at the board offices at Anniston Middle School to discuss the transfers, which moved eight Anniston High teachers to various other schools around the city, and shifted one Anniston Middle teacher to Anniston High. Those nine were on a list of “involuntary transfers,” though the board also accepted two voluntary transfers from Anniston Middle teachers who wanted to move to Anniston High.
None of the teachers will see a change in their rate of pay.
End-of-year transfers of teachers aren’t that uncommon. It’s more rare for the board to hold public hearings on teachers who don’t want to move to a new school. The school system held two of those hearings Tuesday, on Holloway and Anniston High business teacher Nicole Bell.
Holloway, a 19-year teaching veteran, said she has worked with high school students for all but one of those years. She said she objected to the move largely because no one provided her with a reason why she was being transferred. That’s not required by law, but Holloway stressed that it’s recommended by the Alabama Association of School Boards.
Holloway said she thinks she was being transferred for being too outspoken, saying she “respect(s) the need of others too much to mince words.”
“Having no other information, I wonder if my advocacy for students is what precipitated this proposal,” she said.
Bell, the Anniston High finance teacher, said she didn’t believe her transfer to Anniston Middle made sense given her ongoing work at Anniston High,where she runs a school-based branch of AOD Credit Union, operated by students doing internships and geared toward getting students to start bank accounts. She said she requested a hearing because she too was given no reason for the transfer.
“It’s not just hurtful to me, it’s unprofessional,” she said.
In debate after the hearings, school board president Robert Houston defended the transfers, saying the board has for years been trying to make a change in the school system.
“Right now, the culture in the school system is not where it needs to be,” he said. He didn’t refer specifically to Anniston’s history of low scores on standardized tests, but improving those scores has long been a concern of the board.
Houston said it’s normal in the business world for supervisors to shift workers to new roles every few years.
“You can have a lot of experience and not be great,” he said. “You can have not a lot of experience and be great.”
Some on the board disagreed.
“We keep talking about culture, culture, culture, but all change doesn’t bring you the culture you want,” said board member Mary Harrington.
Board member Joan Frazier said she had “myriad concerns” about the transfers. She noted that some of the transferred teachers were praised by name in student speeches at Anniston High’s graduation last week, a sign of their impact there. She said principals at various schools should have a say in the transfer process.
“The board has given Dr. Hill almost everything he feels he needs for the school system to achieve success,” she said, referring to superintendent Ray Hill. “I just think that we ought to lend that same philosophy to building administrators.”
The board approved the transfers in a 3-2 vote, with Harrington and Frazier voting against.
It’s unclear why the contested transfers came up in a public meeting. Holloway said in the meeting that she had requested a private hearing and was denied. Angela Morgan, a representative for the Alabama Education Association, said Bell has also asked for a private hearing.
Hill declined to comment on the reason the meetings were held in public.
Morgan said the board could have avoided the hearings entirely if administrators had simply provided teachers with reasons for being transferred. She said the teachers wanted to bring that issue to the board in private.
“The reason they didn’t want the hearings to be public is they didn’t want to air this problem, this lack of communication,” she said.