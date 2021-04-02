Anniston students return to schools Monday

Anniston City Schools will return to in-person classes Monday, giving educators a chance to assess students and prepare for the next semester.
Superintendent Ray Hill said via text message Friday that students and teachers will be required to wear masks when they go back to city schools Monday morning. Classes will be in-person Monday through Thursday, while Fridays will remain “e-days” for students. Masks are mandatory during bus rides as well, according to a back-to-school video promoting the return. Bus drivers will not provide masks, the video states.
“It is our hope that this will allow us to have a more consistent effort in closing the achievement gap with a great deal of time that our students have missed with face to face instruction,” Hill wrote.
Teachers have been hesitant to head back to classrooms through the course of the pandemic, in part due to the impracticality of social distancing with large class sizes in classrooms not built for COVID-19 safety precautions.
Angela Morgan, a local representative for the Alabama Education Association, said local teachers have told her that the falling number of COVID cases in the state has boosted their confidence in heading back to classrooms. As the weather warms up, teachers will have the option to take classes outside if there are any lingering concerns, she said.
“At this point, they’re going through and finishing their preparations for what happens going toward next year,” Morgan said by phone. “Normally we have teachers planning field trips … but COVID has stopped that. Instead, they’re using their time wisely to help evaluate the students and how their learning has progressed this year.”
The last day of school is May 25.