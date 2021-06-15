Anniston Star writer wins national award

Anniston Star writer Phillip Tutor has been recognized nationally for two columns he wrote last year.
The National Society of Newspaper Columnists awarded Tutor honorable mention in the Lifestyle category of its 2021 columnist contest, the organization announced Tuesday.
Tutor was recognized for two columns: “In memory of Molly: She never gave up. She never gave in,” a eulogy for a beloved dachshund, and “Anniston and a little girl who came here,” about a girl named Anniston who visited the city as part of a bucket list before her death at age 5.
Long before Anniston died, the little girl from Louisiana checked off items on her list. She starred in a talent show and rode a motorcycle and picked flowers and went swimming, more than 100 achievements in all. And she came here, to Anniston.
“Phillip is a talented writer who understands the issues in this region as well as anyone,” Star executive editor James Bennett said. “We’re proud of his recognition by this prestigious group.”
Tutor first joined the Star in 1989 as a sports writer.