Anniston schools to hold meeting on Rescue Plan funds

Anniston’s school board will hold a public meeting Thursday to seek the public’s input on the school system’s plans for money it could receive through the American Rescue Plan Act.
In both 2020 and 2021, Congress passed coronavirus recovery bills that sent additional money to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER, for use in reopening schools and offsetting the effects of COVID-19.
It’s unclear how much money Anniston will be able to spend from that fund; at a June meeting, school officials said they were applying for money from the fund.
The public meeting on proposed use of the money will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Anniston High School Auditorium, according to an announcement from the school district.