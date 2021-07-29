Anniston schools could get $12.5 million from pandemic Rescue Plan

Anniston City Schools could get as much as $12.5 million in federal money through the American Rescue Plan Act, school officials said Thursday — though the money isn’t likely to go to all of the things on the average resident’s wish list.
“We can’t give bonuses with the money,” Superintendent Ray Hill said. “We can’t build new schools with the money.”
Hill and other school system officials met with a handful of Anniston residents Thursday in a sparsely attended public meeting on the plan for spending the money the school system hopes to get through the American Rescue Plan Act, this year’s version of pandemic financial assistance to governments. In school systems, that money is often referred to by the acronym ESSER, short for the Elementary and Secondary School relief fund.
Anniston has fared well in this round of stimulus, compared to other towns of similar size. The city government expects to get $13 million in Rescue Plan funds. Added together, the school and city funds amount to more than $1,000 in pandemic assistance per resident of the city.
But there are strings attached. Hill outlined how at least 20 percent of the money must go to “unfinished learning” that was interrupted by the pandemic. It could pay for tutoring, summer school, extended school days or an extended school year, among other things, he said.
Another 10 percent is set aside for “social-emotional learning” — mental health services or classes that focus on emotional skills, from coping with school to coping with the grief and trauma of COVID itself, Hill said. And some can be spent on practices and equipment that make school safe from the pandemic.
“Hand sanitizer,” Hill said. “Small things you don’t think about.”
Hill said that sanitizing classrooms during the pandemic has proven to be costly, with outbreaks sometimes costing the school system thousands in school cleanup.
While school leaders intended to take public input on how the money should be spent, they were also quick to remind the audience of the federal rules for the use of the money — rules that sometimes sounded like an exercise out of a graduate-level course in education.
Under those rules as described in the meeting, most expenditures must help fill a learning gap exacerbated by the pandemic, must do so in a way that can be documented, and ideally wouldn’t lead to a crisis when the money runs out.
“What about extracurricular activities?” longtime Anniston resident Rev. Freddie Rimpsey asked. Rimpsey said that in a city where many people live in poverty, the school system should consider paying for sports equipment or costumes for the Annabelles, the high school’s dance line.
“In terms of uniforms, we won’t be able to do that,” Hill said. Hill said a basketball used in a PE class might qualify for ESSER funding; the same ball, used for competitive sports, probably would not.
Hill said he expects to convene further public meetings to discuss the money with more members of the public. Given the current spread of the coronavirus, he said, the next meeting will likely be held online.
“We wanted to get this one done before we get into a situation where we can’t meet face-to-face,” he said.