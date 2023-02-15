 Skip to main content
featured

Anniston school board hires Rico Jackson as football coach

Board members also hear about ‘horrible’ behavior on school buses

Anniston BOE 2-15

As part of National School Resource Officer recognition day, Anniston SRO Cpl. Donald D. McGraw was recognized for his service at the Anniston Board of Education meeting Wednesday afternoon. From left: Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill, Cpl. McGraw, and school board president Robert Houston

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The Anniston Board of Education has hired a Birmingham-area coach to be the next head football coach of the Anniston High School Bulldogs.

Rico Jackson coached at Tarrant High School last year and went 2-8 during his one and only season at that school. Before he was the head football coach at Tarrant, Jackson — who has been coaching for 20 years — coached at Murphy for three years and went 13-18.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.