Anniston school board hires Rico Jackson as football coach

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 43F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.