Anniston school board hires Rico Jackson as football coach

The Anniston Board of Education has hired a Birmingham-area coach to be the next head football coach of the Anniston High School Bulldogs.
Rico Jackson coached at Tarrant High School last year and went 2-8 during his one and only season at that school. Before he was the head football coach at Tarrant, Jackson — who has been coaching for 20 years — coached at Murphy for three years and went 13-18.
Jackson succeeds head coach Rico White who took a head coaching job last December at Mae Jemison High School in Huntsville.
The school board took the vote Wednesday afternoon as part of its approval of other unnamed personnel recommendations, but didn’t give the coach’s name. Superintendent D. Ray Hill declined to state the man’s name, too, but Anniston City Councilwoman Ciara Smith said she learned it was Rico Jackson through a school board member Wednesday night, and other media reports listed Jackson as the new hire.
Hill said there were 30 applicants for the job and 28 of them met the minimum requirements.
“The interviews were extended to 21 of the applicants, only 12 were interviewed, we had some to pull out, we interviewed for two days straight,” Hill said.
Hill said a panel consisting of administrators, the high school principal and students narrowed the list down to three applicants.
Hill said he spoke by phone to the final applicants Wednesday morning and told them he would let them know something Thursday morning, at which time he would make an announcement.
“Everybody said, ‘Yes I want the job,’ but some had hesitations based on some of the questions about what their needs would be coming to Anniston,” Hill said.
Councilwoman Smith said she pledged to support the new coach.
“We’re going to pray for him, I’m going to wish the best for him, the kids deserve an awesome coach and a mentor,” Smith said.
During the work session that preceded the formal meeting the board learned about unruly behavior on the school’s elementary and middle school buses.
Hill said that eight drivers have recently been hospitalized and two have quit.
LaToya Campbell, director of federal programs and transportation, told the board bus behavior has been “horrible.”
The stress has taken its toll on the drivers, she said.
“They’ve been hospitalized due to heart conditions, there are two currently out due to heart conditions and stress,” Campbell said, “We did have one at the beginning of the year who started to have a bleeding disorder related to the stress that he was receiving on the bus.”
Campbell said the bad behavior ranges from fighting to destroying bus property and students ganging up and jumping on other students. There was even one incident where students trashed a bus with their bagged take-home meal.
“We had a bus that came back off route that was to pick up after school students, the amount of garbage was, it was ridiculous, they had mashed food into the seats, into the floors,” Campbell said.
Campbell said the bus driver’s responsibility is the safety of the students and to pay attention to the road.
“It is very difficult to do that when you have kids screaming at the top of their lungs, honestly I’ve never witnessed anything like it,” Campbell said.
Campbell said she has had to ban students from the bus for the entire calendar year.
Campbell asked the board for suggestions to quell the discipline problem.
School board president Robert Houston suggested bus monitors so the drivers can watch the road but Campbell said the funds don’t exist to pay for monitors for all the routes.
Campbell said she probably couldn't even find enough people to cover all the routes as monitors.
“We have to do something, that is the reason I’ve made a hard stance on discipline. I want parents to understand that buses are an extension of the school, the rules still apply,” she said.
Campbell said there are specific bus rules and the bus contractor also has a list of rules.
Campbell said the rules are not working and that is why she sent a very direct letter out to the parents.
“I wanted parents to understand that if your child is one of the children that are misbehaving on the bus, you are causing a serious safety issue, it is every day that I’m scared something is going to happen,” she said.
Campbell said she wants the parents' help by talking to their kids about the appropriate behavior they should be displaying on a bus.
The board also discussed school buses no longer dropping off kids at the Boys and Girls Club located between Norwood Homes and Norwood Park. Campbell said the buses are overcrowded with students in the afternoon that want to be dropped off at the Boys and Girls Club instead of their residences.
Hill said it’s not the school system's responsibility to drop the kids off at the Boys and Girls Club and there was never a memorandum of understanding to drop the kids off at that location.
Houston said if something happened to a student that was dropped off at the Boys and Girls Club the school system would be responsible.
In other matters:
— The board nixed the idea of having electric buses discussed at their January meeting.
— As part of National School Resource Officer day the board recognized Anniston’s school system’s SRO Cpl. Donald McGraw for his service. McGraw received a plaque from Hill.