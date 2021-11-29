Anniston school board hears of system’s good financial health

During a Monday afternoon meeting the Anniston school board heard Johanna Martin, the public school system’s chief financial officer, present a favorable summary of the system's financial health from the previous year.
Martin gave a detailed breakdown — projected and actual — of the fiscal 2021 budget, including overall revenues and expenditures.
Martin began with the total revenues the school system received during the year which included the general fund, special revenues and expendable trust.
Total budgeted revenues for the school system was $27,348,735 and the actual amount collected was $27,142,523.
“Our revenue summary was strong, that shows we had a solid budget in 2021 and we were able to execute our plans on how we would meet those revenues,” Martin said.
The school system came under budget on the expense side using 92 percent of the allocated funds. The school system budgeted $27,683,368 for the year but used $25,485,063.
“We did not go over our budget which is great,” she said.
In other business:
— Robert Houston was re-elected as board president and Mary Harrington was voted in as the board vice-president.
—The board recognized the promotion of Anniston High Junior ROTC cadets. Francisco Reyes was promoted to Cadet Staff Sergeant, Tyreyuna Croft was promoted to Cadet Corporal and Mya Russell was promoted to Cadet Corporal.
— The board recognized Anniston High School teacher Gussie Stallworth and Anniston Middle School teacher Simonia Hutchinson with a “Teacher Hero Notification - E.P.I.C.” designation, which stands for Essential, Phenomenal, Inspiring and Courageous Teacher.
— Anniston school Superintendent D. Ray Hill gave the results of a school recycling challenge. Anniston High School collected 380 pounds of recyclables and Golden Springs Elementary collected 3,560 pounds.
— Hill announced there will be an Anniston city schools town hall meeting on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Anniston High School auditorium. Representatives from STS Transportation — the school system’s school bus contractor — will be there to answer any questions or concerns about the school bus service from parents or residents.
A number of school system principals attended the board meeting, prompting school board member Trudy Munford to speak to them as a whole with her concerns. She thanked them for quickly converting from traditional learning to remote learning due to the pandemic.
“Education is changing, it has changed, virtual learning and remote learning is here to stay so my thing is you've just got to be prepared,” Munford said.
Munford urged the principals to form relationships with the parents to become “co-teachers.”
“That’s the new trend, they must come into the learning process as a teacher to help the teacher in the classroom,” Munford said. Munford asked the principals to think about how to make the parents partners to help educate the students.
One of those principals attending the meeting was Charles Gregory, principal of Anniston Middle School. Gregory, along with other Anniston educators, were recipients of awards at the 2021 Bold Visionary Leadership Summit in Atlanta. The awards gala honored educators and administrators from many eastern US states for resilience and distributive leadership.
Gregory said he won an award called the supernatural award.
“The reward really is a reflection I use when someone asks me how I’m doing, my answer is always supernatural,” Gregory said. “What they wanted to celebrate was the consistency that I demonstrate in maintaining a positive attitude in the face of many challenges and adversities, especially during this present time in education.”
Other winners included Keiuna Young, who’s a teacher at Cobb Preparatory Academy; Sharon Archie, a teacher at Anniston High School; Alexis Wise, the principal at Anniston High School; and Joshua Clark, a teacher at Golden Springs Elementary School.
The next school board meeting will be on Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. at the central office.