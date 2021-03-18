Anniston school board confirms Tenth Street Elementary closure

Tenth Street Elementary School will be closed for good by the time the 2021-22 school year starts, provided courts approve, Anniston’s school board confirmed Thursday.
At a meeting at Anniston Middle School, the board voted 4-0 to move ahead with the plan to close the school, one month after the board voted to “start the process” of school closure. School officials say they have yet to determine how students will be split between the two remaining elementary schools.
“The biggest concern I’ve heard is, ‘Where does my child end up?’” said superintendent Ray Hill.
Leaders in the city school system have talked for years about closing one of the city’s six operating school buildings, which serve a student body of around 1,800 students. A decade ago, there were 2,400 students. Anniston’s overall population has been in decline since the closure of Fort McClellan in the late 1990s.
With 290 students, Tenth Street has the smallest student population of any Anniston school, and it’s the school where student numbers are in the steepest decline.
In the past, school closure plans occasionally ran aground of opposition from the community, but the Tenth Street proposal drew little opposition. It’s unclear how much of a role COVID-19 played in the conversation; attendance at school board meetings has been sparse since the pandemic began.
Last month, school board leaders said they intended to poll parents and hold a virtual meeting with them before making a final decision. Hill said Thursday that the poll and the meeting have been completed, with the poll drawing only about 30 respondents.
Hill said the most common question was which children will go to Golden Springs Elementary after the closure, and which to Randolph Park.
The school board may not have final say in drawing those school zones. Anniston is still under a federal court order in the decades-old lawsuit that desegregated the school system. Decisions that could affect the demographics of the school system typically require court approval. That applies to the school closure itself.
“Until the Justice Department comes and approves it, it’s just conversation,” said board president Robert Houston.
In-person classes resume April 5: Also at Thursday’s meeting, the school system approved a calendar for the 2021-22 school year, with classes beginning Aug. 9 and the school year ending May 25.
In-person schooling will return well before that. Hill said the school system will return to in-person classes for most students April 5. He said the school system’s rule requiring face coverings will remain in place even after the statewide mask order ends April 9.
“You voted on this before the state decision,” Hill told the board. “Mask use will continue until the board makes a decision to change that.”
40% of teachers vaccinated: At least 40 percent of the school system’s teachers have been vaccinated for COVID-19, school staff reported. That number, school officials said, is based on the people who confirmed they’d been vaccinated in a voluntary poll.
Not all teachers responded to the poll. Hill said the total number of vaccinated teachers could be higher than 40 percent.