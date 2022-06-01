Anniston’s Wacky Wednesday starts back today; Fourth Friday to resume this month

The city of Anniston has announced its plans for summer fun in the Model City.
The festivities will include something wacky along with the city’s monthly Noble Street festival.
Wacky Wednesday
Beginning today, the first Wacky Wednesdays will be held in Zinn Park, and will include a multitude of educational and recreational options for kids. Wacky Wednesday, hosted by Main Street Anniston and the Anniston Parks and Recreation Department, runs from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays in the months of June and July.
The free event will feature a bounce house, a “something to do truck,” the splash pad and an educational demonstration.
Kona Ice, Called Coffee and The Train Station Cafe will be on site for treats and kids are encouraged to bring some cash. Zinn Park is located at 101 W. 14th St.
Fourth Friday
Karla Eden, Main Street Anniston’s event coordinator, said the Fourth Friday — Anniston’s monthly street festival on Noble Street — will return Friday, June 24.
“We will have food and artisan vendors, kids activities, various themed shows and the classic car Cruise In,” Eden said.
“Join us every fourth Friday of the month June through September from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. for our monthly street festival,” Eden added.
The festival will encompass the 10th, 11th and the 12th blocks of Noble St.
Eden said the June Fourth Friday will feature the Connection BMX Bike Team that will include three “action packed” shows.
Kids can bring their bicycles and test their skills on a bike rodeo course, she said.
In July, the event will include a summer luau with authentic island dances.
The August event will include a “Chopped Competition,” where downtown restaurants will compete for the title of chopped champion, Eden said.
The final Fourth Friday in September will be themed “decades night”.
“Pick your favorite decade and come downtown for a night of groovy fun,” Eden said, who added that an Elvis impersonator will take to the stage.
Eden said vendors wishing to attend must remember to submit a new application for each Fourth Friday.
Vendor applications can be obtained by emailing Eden at: keden@annistonal.gov