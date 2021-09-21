Anniston’s Multimodal Center new hours begin Oct. 1

The City of Anniston has announced a change in the operating hours of the Multimodal Center at 126 West 4th Street. The change takes effect Oct 1.
Beginning that date, the Multimodal Center will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will be closed on the weekends.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s public information officer, stated that there would be no changes to any of the transit systems housed at the location.
“Amtrak is completely independent and has its own hours,” Hodges said. “This change does not affect Greyhound, Amtrak or trolley hours. This is just a change to the building's hours.”
The building houses offices for some city staffers and transit administrators; and it also serves as a waiting area and information center for riders on the transit systems. There is a lobby, public restroom and ticket purchasing area inside the building.
Hodges said the goal was to make things easier on city staff members who sometimes have other positions and duties within the city, and to bring the new hours in line with Anniston City Hall’s new hours.
For questions, please contact the Anniston Parks and Recreation Department at 256-236-8221.