Anniston’s Interfaith Ministries gets top rating from nonprofit watchdog site

The Anniston-based nonprofit Interfaith Ministries has won the top rating for transparency from a website that collects financial information about nonprofits, the group announced last week.
Interfaith earned the Platinum Seal for Transparency from GuideStar, an online resource that donors often use to research the finances of nonprofits.
“I think it shows that we have responded to their call to show that we’re ethically using our resources,” said April LaFollette, director of Interfaith.
Interfaith runs a Meals on Wheels program, an adult dental clinic and an emergency financial assistance program, among other programs.
In downtown Anniston, it is primarily known for Open Door, a ministry that allows homeless people to get a shower and a meal and to set up a mailing address.
GuideStar is a nonprofit website that puts tax documents and other financial information about nonprofits online. LaFollette said the “platinum” designation required not just financial disclosure but data on how many people Interfaith helps and how.
“We serve more than 11,000 people a year here,” LaFollette said.
LaFollette said it’s possible the high rating could attract more donors to Interfaith.