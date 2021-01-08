Anniston’s Black Heritage oratory contest to go virtual

Anniston’s Black Heritage Festival, an annual event that features kids delivering speeches before crowds large enough to intimidate any adult speaker, will go virtual this year, organizers said this week.
COVID-19 is, of course, to blame.
“We have to stay safe,” organizer Georgia Calhoun said. “We have to follow the directions for being safe.”
For the past 40 years, the annual February festival has been one of Anniston’s best-known Black History Month events. Its centerpiece is an oratory competition. Children of various ages memorize passages — a speech by Martin Luther King Jr., a poem by Langston Hughes — and recite them from memory in front of a crowd.
The crowds are sizable. Calhoun said the event has never drawn fewer than 250, and in recent years the crowd has averaged around 1,000. Once held at the Anniston Museum of Natural History, the event moved to the nearby Longleaf Botanical Gardens building to fit everyone in. Last year’s event had more than 70 contestants.
“We’ve had people come all the way from Birmingham,” Calhoun said. “People hear about it and they want their children to participate.”
For spectators, the event is as tense as a high-diving competition. Some kids, looking out onto a sizable crowd for the first time, forget their lines and are coaxed on by friendly voices in the audience. Others knock it out of the park. All leave the stage to a strong round of applause.
But not this year. Sarah Burke, assistant director of the Anniston Museum of Natural History, said kids will be able to submit videos for the competition this year. Organizers will accept video submissions between Feb. 1 and Feb. 16, she said, and kids who don’t have the equipment they need can come to the museum to record.
A panel of judges will watch all the videos Feb. 20, and the videos will be uploaded to YouTube on Feb. 22.
Contestants will still recite from memory — they’ll be on the honor system — but Burke said kids can record as many takes as they want and send only their best.
“Now it’s different in that you have to present to a camera,” Burke said.“That’s its own set of nerves.”
The video version, she said, gives kids a chance to see themselves and adjust their performance, something that can be just as educational as speaking in front of a crowd, she said.
Participants get free museum tickets for themselves and eight guests. Calhoun said the original goal of the event, decades ago, was to get more people in the Black community and the city at large to visit the museum.
The pandemic has hurt museum attendance in the past year, museum complex director Alan Robison said, although the museum’s programs are up and running again under social-distancing guidelines.
“Most school systems made the decision not to do school school tours this year,” Robison said. “Attendance has taken a hit because of that."