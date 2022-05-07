Anniston Regional Airport cleared by FAA, certified by state

The Anniston Regional Airport has been relieved of the fines that the FAA had previously levied against it on account of maintenance and staffing matters. The facility has also received certification from the state of Alabama as an unlimited general aviation airport.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston public information officer, said in a press release Friday morning this was the first time in the airport’s history it had received a general aviation certification.
The FAA defines general aviation airports as public-use airports that have less than 2,500 annual passenger boardings or do not have scheduled service.
The $1.5 million in fines and penalties had been assessed due to the results of an FAA investigation in 2020 warning of “repeat discrepancies” involving cracked runways and poorly maintained lights and signs.
The city was also told in an April 2020 communication from the FAA it was “not equipping personnel with sufficient resources to meet minimum safety requirements” and “appropriate replacement parts are not on hand to maintain runway and taxiway visual navigational aids.”
A press release Friday credits the FAA’s decision to drop the fines to “our city’s corrective actions and thanked city staff members for “working to correct the previously identified issues.”
The new general aviation accreditation is expected to “bode well for the future growth of our airport” and the recent improvements “will only grow the facility’s use and strengthen its foothold as an economic asset for all of Calhoun County.”
Anniston Regional Airport is reported to average 63 operations per day.