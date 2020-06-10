Anniston police: Man punched man in the face at Stringfellow

Police charged an Anniston man last week after he allegedly punched a man in the face days earlier.
Anniston police charged Joseph Stephen Barker, 32, on June 2 with second-degree assault.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the victim was dropping Barker off at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital on May 31 when the two got into an argument. Price said Barker punched the man in the nose, breaking it.
According to Price, the victim was treated for his injuries at the hospital.
Barker was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Wednesday, with bond set at $7,500 for the assault charge.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.