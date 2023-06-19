 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Anniston police investigating Elm Street shooting death

Anniston police are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was discovered Monday afternoon.

According to APD Sgt. Jason Hawkins, officers responded to the 300 block of Elm Street at approximately 2:55 p.m. in reference to an unconscious woman.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.