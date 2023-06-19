Anniston police investigating Elm Street shooting death

Anniston police are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was discovered Monday afternoon.
According to APD Sgt. Jason Hawkins, officers responded to the 300 block of Elm Street at approximately 2:55 p.m. in reference to an unconscious woman.
Officers found a dead woman lying inside the residence; the person was later identified as Jasmine Wilson, 29, of Anniston, with the initial investigation revealing she had been shot.
The APD is maintaining an ongoing investigation and is not releasing any further information.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.
