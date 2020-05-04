Anniston police chief announces retirement

Anniston police chief Shane Denham announced Monday that he’ll retire in June after more than 25 years with the department.
Denham, who announced his retirement in a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page, said he planned to leave his position June 4.
Denham said Monday evening that the city’s crime rates are at the lowest they’d been in years, the department has more grant money than ever and he felt like it was the best time to retire.
“I feel like I’m leaving it better than I found it,” Denham said.
Denham was initially appointed police chief in March 2013, replacing Layton McGrady. Denham said Monday evening was his 25th anniversary with the department.
While working as the chief, Denham said, he saw the department become certified with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, become part of a federal crime partnership and move into the Justin Sollohub Justice Center.
He said his best memories as chief were watching officers work as a team to solve crimes and help the victims.
“I get to watch that every day,” Denham said. “It’s really amazing to see the wheels that turn behind that process.”
After Denham’s retirement, he said, he planned to live “a simple life.”
“I’m going to take off for an extended time and be with my family, take vacations,” Denham said.
Anniston city manager Steven Folks said the city’s civil service board will assess “qualified personnel” to select the next police chief.
Denham said the choice is between one of the department’s four captains, who will take a test as part of the process. Denham said the top three scorers will qualify for the position, and Folks will choose the new captain from them.
Folks said Denham was an “outstanding” police chief, and he wished Denham the best.
“Chief Denham has done an excellent job. He’s served the city well,” Folks said.