Anniston police arrest suspect in recent shooting

BOLDING
Courtesy photo

A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that occurred recently at an apartment complex in Anniston, Anniston police say.

Mario Bolding, 30, of Anniston, turned himself in at Anniston police headquarters after the case investigators were in contact with Bolding’s attorney, Anniston police Sgt. Randy Grier said. 

