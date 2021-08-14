Anniston native became a makeup artist to the stars (and she married Tony Hale)

Gumption and drive allowed former Anniston resident Martel Thompson to pursue a career as a makeup artist to the stars.
During the six years that she worked on the set of “Saturday Night Live,” some of her clients were Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon (Debbie Downer), Anna Gasteyer (of the hilarious Schweddy Balls skit) and more than 150 other SNL favorites during the mid-to-late 1990s. Her drive came from being unsure which career she wanted to pursue, even after she graduated from The Donoho School and, later, the University of North Carolina.
Thompson first worked as an administrative assistant for National Geographic, which eventually landed her in New York City. While there, her interest in becoming a makeup artist piqued when she wrote a magazine article for Vogue about makeup artists.
“I thought a makeup artist was someone who worked behind the Clinique counter at Quintard Mall,” Thompson said during a phone interview, while on a recent extended visit with her parents, Farley and George Kilby of Anniston.
After she wrote the article, she phoned a well-known makeup artist named Liz Michael and questioned her about her job. The two connected.
Michael was looking for someone to train and asked Thompson if she would like to work with her. However, there was a catch. Michael wanted her to be available for a year with no pay whenever there was a photo shoot.
“I turned her down,” Thompson said.
However, Thompson could not stop thinking about pursuing a career as a makeup artist. She took the initiative to register for, and attend, a makeup seminar in New York, which she enjoyed. Then, she thought of a solution to the problem of how she could train under Michael and still earn a living.
“I knew I could work as a temp because I was a great typist,” Thompson said. “I could make my own schedule and train, so then I called Liz Michael back.”
Michael rebuffed Thompson at first. However, Michael gave her a second chance. For several months, Thompson watched Michael work, carried the boss’s bags for her, and cleaned her makeup brushes. Then, Michael left the country and referred her clients to Thompson, who worked hard to build her portfolio of working with models for magazine shoots.
After a few years of working at the job and loving it, Thompson became interested in working in the field of “character makeup,” which is doing special effects on people for movies and television, such as changing the shape of someone’s nose or adding a wound to their skin. (Thompson was particularly good at making bruises look natural.)
Again, she demonstrated the drive that had led to her career. Through a friend, she called and arranged an interview with a man who was director of the makeup department at SNL. He did not hire her, but he agreed to interview her later if she gained experience. He promptly forgot her name until she called him after returning from a year in makeup school in Los Angeles, while sleeping on a cousin’s couch each night.
“I had to remind the man that he said he would interview me,” Thompson said. “He was shocked that I had followed through, and he hired me because he said I had ‘drive.’ Later, he said he knew he could teach me anything because I also had gumption.”
A few years later, Thompson, a faithful Christian, met a man who was the leader of her church’s small group. His name was Tony Hale, and, at that time, he was a struggling commercial actor. The two began dating and were engaged only 10 days before the wedding because Fox Network accepted the show “Arrested Development,” the first pilot Hale ever did. They moved to Los Angeles where they have since made their home, and, a few years later, Thompson gave birth to their daughter Loy.
Hale has gone on to win three Emmys, one for his first show, and two for his work with the show “VEEP”, which appears on HBO.
“This was all pretty incredible and rather bizarre,” Thompson said. “We found ourselves going to the Emmys and getting to know the people. Then the shock and novelty wore off, and now it is only a career.”
One way Thompson and Hale stay grounded is by sharing their lives with their families. Thompson grew up with a large extended family in Anniston, and the couple wanted the same for Loy, now 15. Hale, who was born in Florida and graduated from Samford University, has relatives in Florida and Atlanta. Also, the couple’s relatives enjoy visiting them in Los Angeles.
“My aunt is Patricia Smith,” Thompson said. “When Loy was little, Patricia would have what she called Nana Camp. Her grandchildren were Loy’s age, and, for a week each summer, she would bring in artists and musicians. Henry would take the children fishing. All of us adults would come at the end of the week, and the children would entertain us with the things they had done all week. Loy now considers Anniston her home.”
Thompson feels blessed to have the best of both worlds, a happy life in Los Angeles and the love of family members in Anniston, her beloved home. All it took was a little gumption and drive.