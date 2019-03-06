The Anniston City Council is set to discuss at its next meeting imposing a time limit on formal comments by members of the public at council meetings.
City Manager Jay Johnson said the council plans to discuss policies on public comments at its March 19 work session. Johnson said several council members have asked to talk about protocol regarding public comments. An item to discuss the policies was included on Tuesday’s work session agenda, but it was not discussed.
Anniston’s council meetings sometimes stretch into hours-long affairs, with lengthy discussions by the council members themselves before the public ever gets its turn at the mic. When residents finally do get the chance to speak, some are reluctant to relinquish the soapbox.
During Tuesday’s four-hour City Council meeting, Johnson said Wednesday, public comments took as long as the rest of the meeting did.
According to Mayor Jack Draper, lengthy comments during those designated times have interfered with the council’s ability to conduct business.
“If the public comments last as long as the meeting itself, is that really a good use of everyone’s time?” Draper asked.
Johnson said the rules for informal and formal comments are regularly posted on the council meeting agendas.
The rules for informal comments, which are open to any member of the general public, prohibit speakers from engaging city officials or staff in a dialogue, speaking for over three minutes and using abusive or indecorous language.
To submit formal comments, individuals are required to request 10 days ahead of time that they and the issue they intend to discuss be placed on the council agenda.
“The reason a speaker submits a request to be placed on the agenda is so the council can be informed on that topic,” Draper said.
There has historically been no time limit on formal comments, Draper said, but speakers are not allowed to talk about a topic different from the one listed on the agenda.
Draper said he is considering placing a three-minute time limit on formal comments, as well. Because a section of the city’s code of ordinances imposes a three-minute limit for public comments and does not distinguish between formal and informal, Draper said, he believes he should be able to enforce the limit without the council’s approval.
In the year that he has been city manager, Johnson said, the council’s practice has been to give people who speak at council meetings a significant amount of leeway when discussing their concerns. He declined to elaborate on why that is.
Johnson said the majority of the speakers at council meetings are respectful of the rules. However, Johnson said, a few are not.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Draper asked speaker Ralph Bradford to give up the microphone during formal comments. Draper said Bradford requested to speak about Section 5 of the federal Voting Rights Act and veered off topic.
Local NAACP president Glen Ray said he disagrees with a three-minute limit. Because few people speak at council meetings, Ray said, he believes each speaker should have five minutes to talk.
Ray, who regularly speaks at city council meetings, said he believes African Americans are often given a time limit, while other speakers are not.
“That clock never moves,” Ray said. “They say whatever they want to say and sit down.”
Johnson said it’s important to give residents a space to engage with council members, but the right shouldn’t be abused.
“We truly believe in an open government and not trying to hide anything,” Johnson said. “It is important that the time of everyone be respected and that the comments be related to the decisions the council is making.”
Though the rules are published on council agendas, Johnson said, he feels that many people don’t read them before speaking.
“Again, most people are respectful,” Johnson said. “There’s been many times when the mayor has indicated that three minutes were up and they’ve closed out their comments.”
Johnson said he has seen a couple of people who are present at nearly every meeting. Most who speak come to one or two meetings to express their opinion on a specific issue, he said.
Draper said it’s important to give constituents space to speak out, but he has noticed an issue where certain people are speaking about the same topic at nearly every meeting.
“It shouldn’t be repetitive and speaking about the same thing, quite frankly,” Draper said.
In addition to speaking at council meetings, Johnson said, residents can call council members, schedule a meeting or write letters to the city.
“It’s not the only way you can talk to a city council member,” Johnson said.
According to Johnson, the Anniston City Council’s meeting format is adapted from Robert’s Rules of Order, which sets a establishes a standard for meetings conducted by official bodies. Johnson said Robert’s Rules of Order is recognized nationally.