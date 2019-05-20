An Anniston man pleaded not guilty Monday to shooting a man in November.
Courtney Rayshun Elston, 30, was initially charged by Anniston police with first-degree assault in November. A grand jury upgraded the charge in March to attempted murder.
During an arraignment, Calhoun County Circuit Judge Brian Howell read Elston’s indictment to him. Elston’s indictment alleged that he shot a man Nov. 13 with the intent to kill him.
An attempt to contact Anniston police Monday for additional comment on the incident was unsuccessful. Elston’s defense attorney, Daniel Faulkner, declined to comment on his arraignment.
Elston remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Monday with bond set at $15,000. Elston was also booked without bond on a probation violation. He is scheduled to stand trial Sept. 16.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. According to state law, Elston could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines if convicted.