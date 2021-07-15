Anniston man killed in wreck on Choccolocco Road

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Choccolocco Road claimed the life of an Anniston man, Robert Hopson, 67, according to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released Thursday morning.
Hopson was the passenger in a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Cathy Hopson of Anniston. The Santa Fe was struck in the passenger side by a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by Wendy Thornton, also of Anniston.
Hopson was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Choccolocco Road approximately four miles outside of Anniston.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.